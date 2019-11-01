Scoop: Upcoming Episodes of HIS DARK MATERIALS on HBO, 11/4 & 11/10

HIS DARK MATERIALS is produced by Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO. Executive producing the series are: Dan McCulloch, Jane Tranter, Joel Collins and Julie Gardner for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne, Tom Hooper, Otto Bathurst; Deborah Forte, Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving and Piers Wenger for BBC One.



Episode 1: "Lyra's Jordan"

Debut date: MONDAY, NOV 4 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Orphan Lyra Belacqua's (Dafne Keen) world is upended by her long-absent uncle's return from the North, while the glamorous Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) visits Jordan College with a proposition.

Written by Jack Thorne; directed by Tom Hooper.



Episode 2: "The Idea of North"

Debut date: MONDAY, NOV. 11 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Lyra (Dafne Keen) arrives to her new life in London, determined to find Roger (Lewin Lloyd) with Mrs. Coulter's (Ruth Wilson) help. The Gyptians continue their search for the missing children and the elusive Gobblers.

Written by Jack Thorne; Directed by Tom Hooper.





