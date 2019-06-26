Scoop: Upcoming Episodes of BIG LITTLE LIES on HBO, 6/30 &7/7

Coming up on the June 30 and July 7 episodes of Big Little Lies:



Season 2, episode 4: "She Knows"

Debut date: SUNDAY, JUNE 30 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Celeste (Nicole Kidman) accuses Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) of overstepping boundaries with Jane (Shailene Woodley). Renata (Laura Dern) endures a prying court hearing with Gordon (Jeffrey Nordling). Jane opens up to Corey (Douglas Smith) at Amabella's (Ivy George) birthday party. Madeline (Reese Witherspoon) continues to try to make things right with Ed (Adam Scott).

Teleplay by David E. Kelley; story by David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty; directed by Andrea Arnold.



Season 2, episode 5: "Kill Me"

Debut date: SUNDAY, JULY 7 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

Renata (Laura Dern) deals with the fallout from Gordon's (Jeffrey Nordling) legal troubles and attempts to help Celeste (Nicole Kidman). Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) relives painful memories from her past.

Teleplay by David E. Kelley; story by David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty; directed by Andrea Arnold.



Created by David E. Kelley; teleplays by David E. Kelley; story by David E. Kelley and Liane Moriarty; based on the novel by Liane Moriarty; directed by Andrea Arnold; executive producers, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, David E. Kelley, Andrea Arnold, Jean-Marc Vallée, Bruna Papandrea, Per Saari, Gregg Fienberg, Nathan Ross and Liane Moriarty.





