Scoop: Coming Up on the Finale of THE REAL DIRTY DANCING on FOX - Tuesday, February 22, 2022
THE REAL DIRTY DANCING airing Tuesday, Feb. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
The finale is here and the final two couples return to the lake to practice the most important part of the final performance - the Lift. Performance time comes up quickly and with their emotions in hand, the couples get ready for their final challenge before the winners are chosen in the all-new "The Finale: They Had the Time of Their Lives..." finale episode of THE REAL DIRTY DANCING airing Tuesday, Feb. 22 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
Watch a clip from the series here:
Watch a clip from the series here: