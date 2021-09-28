Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Sep. 28, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, October 6, 2021 Part of Becky's recovery program mandates she make amends with people she has lied to over the years, leading her to meet up again with former high school friend Mikey to apologize for lying to him about her living a successful life. Meanwhile, Darlene visits with Pastor Phil (Jason Alexander), and Louise continues planning her wedding.

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Jason Alexander as Pastor Phil and Darien Sills-Evans as Mikey.

After a sudden turn of events, THE CONNERS are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before. This iconic family - Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J. - grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America. THE FAMILY prevails through it all - the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns - with love, humor and perseverance.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner.



