Ayhan Hulagu Brings 700-Year-Old Turkish Shadow Theatre to Baltimore

One of the world's oldest living theatrical traditions will arrive at Baltimore Theatre Project this February as award-winning artist Ayhan Hulagu will present two solo performances rooted in the 700-year legacy of Turkish Karagöz shadow theatre

Recognized by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, Karagöz is a centuries-old form of illuminated shadow puppetry that blends satire, music, folklore, and social commentary.

Hulagu is widely regarded as one of the leading contemporary representatives of traditional Turkish theatre. A New York-based actor and writer, he moved to the United States in 2017 and founded the U.S. Karagoz Theatre Company and Studio Garage. Since then, his performances have toured nearly 40 states nationwide, and leading universities, including Cornell University, University of California, Berkeley, Princeton University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, and Harvard University, have hosted his theatre masterclasses.

At Baltimore Theatre Project, Hulagu presents two distinct yet interconnected solo productions performed entirely in English. In keeping with classical methods dating back to the Ottoman era, every puppet is handcrafted by the artist from camel or water buffalo hide, painted with natural dyes, and animated behind an illuminated screen. As in traditional performances, all characters are voiced and embodied by a single performer.

The engagement begins with The Other Side of Hollywood, performed on the evenings of February 26 and 27. Inspired by Deli Dumrul, one of the foundational tales of the Book of Dede Korkut, the production transports an ancient Anatolian epic into a fantastical Hollywood landscape. In the original legend, a proud warrior challenges Azrael, the Angel of Death, and must confront his own mortality. In Hulagu's adaptation, the mischievous Karagöz stands at a metaphysical bridge connecting life and the afterlife, where he unexpectedly encounters figures such as William Shakespeare, Charlie Chaplin, and Marlon Brando. Blending myth, satire, and cross-cultural humor, the piece creates a dialogue between ancient folklore and modern celebrity culture.

The program continues on February 28 with afternoon and evening performances of The Forest of the Witch, adapted from The Bloody Poplar by Turkish shadow theatre master Muhittin Sevilen. Centered on the iconic duo Karagöz and Hacivat, the story follows a towering poplar tree that suddenly turns green in a neighborhood. After Karagöz cuts its branches for firewood, he discovers the tree holds magical consequences. The play blends humor and fantasy with reflections on community, nature, and responsibility. The productions' posters and videos were designed by award-winning artist Ahmet Ağlamaz, highlighting their distinctive aesthetic.

These performances offer Baltimore audiences a rare chance to witness a living theatrical heritage presented by Ayhan Hulagu, whose works have appeared at major international festivals, including the Vancouver International Film Festival, the Chicago International Film Festival, the Neapolis International Theatre Festival, and both the Hollywood Fringe Festival and New York International Fringe Festival. Hulagu is also the first artist to bring the 700-year legacy of traditional Turkish theatre to Broadway.