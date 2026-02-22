Review: TINA at Van Wezel

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“TINA–The Tina Turner Musical” is not just a regular musical; it's a high-voltage journey celebrating the iconic Queen of Rock 'n Roll. This show pulsates with the energy of her timeless hits! Grammy Awards? She's got 12. Concert tickets sold? More than any other solo performer in history. And let's not forget the craft behind the scenes - written by the brilliant Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall, this musical is not just a tribute but a thunderous celebration of an indomitable spirit. So, get ready to be swept off your feet by the unstoppable force that is “TINA–The Tina Turner Musical!”

"TINA-Tina Turner the Musical" burst onto the scene with all the glitz and glamour of a superstar's world premiere in the iconic West End of London before strutting its stuff on Broadway. Nominated for a whopping 12 Tony Awards in its premiere year, this musical sensation danced its way into our hearts with nods for Best Musical, Best Choreography, Best Costume Design, and Best Book of a Musical. The stage comes alive with the tapestry of Tina's life, unraveling before our eyes from humble beginnings to triumphant returns, reminding us all that true resilience sparkles brightest in the spotlight.

Darilyn Burtley's portrayal of Tina Turner is truly phenomenal! Her extraordinary voice and impeccable Tina-like moves clearly demonstrate the dedication she put into researching and embodying her character. The driving force behind Tina's journey in the play often comes from the formidable women in her life. Particularly, Gran Georganna, brought to life by the Eva Ruwe, who plays a significant role in supporting and propelling Tina forward. The moments when the entire cast unites on stage, chanting "Tina" alongside Gran Georganna's empowering words, layered with the preacher's resounding messages, serve as poignant transitions that resonate with raw emotion.

The stage truly shines because of Jeff Sugg's exceptional Projection Design work, which acts as the perfect backdrop, enhancing the incredible singing and dancing that take the spotlight. Campbell Young Associates did an outstanding job capturing Tina's iconic hairstyle, transforming it into a character in its own right through their exceptional Wig Design. It's evident that the creative brilliance behind these elements elevates the entire production to a whole new level! The show’s conclusion, with a big huge ending, was a delightful treat that brought the whole story full circle.

Make sure to see “TINA-The Tina Turner Musical” on it’s North American Tour, scheduled through April 2026. Tickets are available at Tickets | TINA – The Tina Turner Musical | Official Broadway Site.



