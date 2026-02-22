Review: SPRING AWAKENING at Volksoper

🎭 NEW! Austria Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Austria & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Spring Awakening, the rock musical based on the 1891 play by Frank Wedekind, with music by , the rock musical based on the 1891 play by Frank Wedekind, with music by Duncan Sheik and book and lyrics by Steven Sater, is now part of this season's repertoire of the Wiener Volksoper.

As Melchior and Wendla begin to explore their feelings for each other, Moritz becomes increasingly overwhelmed by academic pressure and his own inner conflicts. The lack of understanding and support from parents and teachers leads to tragic consequences.

The show deals with themes such as sexual awakening, repression, mental health, and the struggle for self-expression, showing audiences the painful transition from adolescence to adulthood.

Buhr’s cast, a talented bunch of young artists, is furious and powerful, filling the dignified house with pure energy whilst struggling with their teenage lives. It’s honestly brutal and devastating. Growing up has never been easy and never will be. Every century has its challenges for its teenagers, which is why Spring Awakening is an important and even more relevant piece of Musical Theatre.

The Cast of Spring Awakening © Marco Sommer / Volksoper Wien

The Volksopers Spring Awakening brought a different kind of Musical to Lotte de Beer's house, apart from all the beloved classics we have seen so often. A well-appreciated artistic decision, with hopefully more to come.

Spring Awakening is vibrant, intense, brutal, and teaching; in other words, powerful. Musical far away from a shallow glitter, kick-lined, dreary story. Thank you, Cast and Crew, for reminding me how lucky I am that this chapter in my life is far behind me.

