Review: Burning Mom Takes the Spotlight at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre

🎭 NEW! Edmonton Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Edmonton & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

63-year-old Dorothy is about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime: attending the Burning Man festival. Determined to live out this retirement goal shared with her late husband, Eugene, she’ll do whatever it takes to make her trip a success. After spending weeks learning how to park their RV in the Cross Iron Mills parking lot, she eventually convinces their incredulous son, Kevin, to join her. What follows is a whirlwind of humourous misadventures, unusual art, and self-discovery.

Written and directed by Mieko Ouchi, Burning Mom is a one-woman comedy brimming with equal parts heart and humour. The Citadel’s intimate Rice Theatre is transformed into a campsite featuring Dorothy’s JAG RV. Designed by Patrick Rizzotti, this central set piece eventually slides open, revealing projections of the dusty Nevada desert and the jewel-toned gleam of the festival’s palatial temple. Along with projection designer Kim Clegg, lighting designers John Webber and Ted Roberts evoke the blistering desert heat and coolness of starry nights.

Performing a one-person show is no easy feat, but Susinn McFarlen makes it look effortless. She plays Dorothy with an earnest warmth and a sparkle of mischief, relaying Dorothy hopes, joys, and heartbreaks as if confiding in a new friend. Though not everyone relates to being a parent or losing a spouse, Dorothy’s journey of self-discovery - and all its unexpected twists and turns- will resonate with audiences of all ages. Her Burning Man anecdotes range from wacky – accidentally crashing a naked bike race – to tear-jerking – comforting a stranger struggling with anxiety.

Just like its heroine, Burning Mom is unforgettable. Until March 8, audiences can experience this one-of-a-kind production at Edmonton’s Citadel Theatre.

Photo by Nanc Price for the Citadel Theatre’s production of Burning Mom (2026). Featuring Susinn McFarlen. For full cast and creative credits please visit citadeltheatre.com

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Edmonton News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...