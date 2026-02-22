Best Cabaret in Spring 2026: Betty Buckley, Elizabeth Gillies & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cabaret venues are usually fairly small, and tickets to the biggest names will sell out early. We've put together a list of shows to look forward to that you'll want to get your tickets to well in advance. See some of the biggest names performing at cabaret venues in NYC this spring, at a range of budget points, including Brian Stokes Mitchell, Melissa Manchester, and Harry Connick, Jr.

Donna McKechnie: A Musical Memoir at The Laurie Beechman

March 1, April 10, May 23, June 11 @ 7 pm

Join Tony Award winner Donna McKechnie in an intimate journey through her remarkable career in the theatre, a heartfelt and personal reflection of a life dedicated to the arts. Through captivating stories, she shares and celebrates working alongside legendary artists such as Bob Fosse, Gwen Verdon, Michael Bennett, Marvin Hamlisch, and Stephen Sondheim. This musical memoir features performances of iconic songs from many of the beloved shows she has graced, including A Chorus Line, Company, A Little Night Music, On The Town, Sweet Charity and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. This new show celebrates her lifelong passion for the transformative power of musical theatre.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Linda Eder: Play It Forward at 54 Below

March 5 @ 7 pm

Linda Eder returns to the 54 Below stage with her new show, Play It Forward! With 18 solo albums and several compilation albums to her name, the award-winning vocalist pulls songs from her vast repertoire to create an evening that spans Broadway, standards, pop, and more, even including a little bit of rock! Alongside her son, special guest Jake Wildhorn, and under the direction of Keith Cotton with the incredible Play It Forward band, the Jekyll & Hyde leading lady will take on songs you know and love, including “Someone Like You,” “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,” Bring on the Men,” “Lean on Me,” and beyond.

Tickets: Tickets start at $112. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Lillias White Live at The Laurie Beechman

March 6, May 1 and June 5 @ 7 pm

Fresh off her triumphant run in Hadestown, Tony Award winner Lillias White brings her incomparable voice and storytelling magic to the newly re-glammed Laurie Beechman Theatre for an intimate evening of music. Joined by pianist Mathis Picard, Lillias will dazzle with an eclectic mix of the unexpected and the unforgettable—showtunes, jazz, pop, R&B, blues, and more. Expect fresh takes, a few classics, and the sheer joy that only Lillias can deliver.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

Elizabeth Gillies at Birdland Jazz Club

March 9 @ 7 pm

Elizabeth Gillies will make her solo concert debut at the iconic Birdland for a one-night-only concert on Monday, March 9 at 7pm. The evening promises a soulful, shimmering celebration of jazz standards and generational classics, featuring music made famous by legends including Peggy Lee and Nancy Wilson, alongside additional timeless selections. Fresh off her acclaimed turn in Little Shop of Horrors, Gillies brings her rich, expressive voice and deep musicality to Birdland’s storied stage, offering audiences an intimate look at her lifelong love of classic American song. Known for her effortless blend of sophistication, warmth, and contemporary sensibility, Gillies continues to captivate audiences across stage, screen, and the recording studio. Gillies is an actress, singer, and director best known for her starring role as Fallon Carrington on the hit Netflix series Dynasty. She made her Broadway debut at age 15 in 13, written by Jason Robert Brown, and rose to widespread fame as Jade West on Nickelodeon’s Victorious. She later starred opposite Denis Leary in the FX series Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll. Beyond acting, Gillies is a devoted vocalist and recording artist, with two albums released alongside longtime friend and collaborator Seth MacFarlane, as well as two new singles released in 2024 that further showcase her evolving artistry. This special engagement at Birdland offers a rare opportunity to experience Elizabeth Gillies in her element—up close, swinging, and fully at home in the Great American Songbook.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.76 including fees. There is a $20 minimum on food or drinks per person.

The New York Pops: The Music of US: From Then to Now at Carnegie Hall

March 13 @ 8 pm

Explore a retrospective of America’s rich and unique musical heritage 250 years in the making, from Indigenous music to spirituals, hymns, ragtime, jazz, blues, Appalachian folk, rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, rap, and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50.

Kate Baldwin at 54 Below

March 13-15 @ 7 pm

Fresh from her acclaimed run as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago and PBS’s Leading Ladies of Broadway, two-time Tony® nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello, Dolly!, Finian’s Rainbow, Big Fish) returns to 54 Below accompanied by her longtime music director and collaborator, Georgia Stitt, on piano. She’ll share favorite songs by Kander and Ebb, Sondheim, Guettel, Ahrens and Flaherty, and Tesori that celebrate the roles she’s loved and the few that got away. And of course some friends will appear as special guests!

Tickets: Tickets start at $62.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz Album Release Concert at 54 Below

March 18, 20 & 21 @ 7 pm

Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony® and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her full attention to the songwriter celebrating the release of her brand-new album, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz. Featuring songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60-years (and in every form of media), as well as a brand new song, Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship. Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Andrea McArdle 's Broadway On Demand at The Laurie Beechman

March 21, April 12, May 15 & June 17 @ 7 pm

You choose, she belts! Broadway’s original Annie lets the audience call the shots as song titles and story prompts are drawn at random, making every performance a one-of-a-kind event. One moment might bring a powerhouse number from her star turns in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miz, or Jerry’s Girls - the next, 70s pop - the next, a story about Carol Channing...and the next night, you’re getting a completely different set! No two shows are the same.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35. There is a $25 food & beverage minimum

An Evening With Brian Stokes Mitchell at The 92nd Street Y , New York

Thurs. March 19 @ 7:30 pm

Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has been enchanting audiences with his magnificent baritone and magnetic charm for more than 40 years.

“Stokes” has dazzled on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime; and more. On screen he has appeared in Glee, tick, tick … BOOM!!, The Gilded Age; and many others. In concert, he has appeared on the stages of Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia and more. Don’t miss the chance to experience his engaging artistry in a program of popular songbook classics spanning Broadway, jazz, and the American Songbook, in this one-night-only solo concert.

Tickets: Tickets start at $60.

The Kyle Dunnigan Band at Joe’s Pub

March 25 @ 9:30 pm

Kyle Dunnigan is an Emmy, Peabody and Writer’s Guild Award winning comedy writer. He also won an Emmy for the most outstanding original music for the song “Girl You Don’t Need Make Up”. He stars as Johnny Carson and Walter Cronkite in the new Jerry Seinfeld movie, Unfrosted on Netflix and Eddie in Adam Carolla’s upcoming animated series, "Mr. Birchum." He also starred in several sketches on the hit Comedy Central show “Inside Amy Schumer” and recurred on “Reno 911” as Craig a.k.a The Truckee River Killer.

Tickets: Tickets are $36. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Marilyn Maye at 54 Below

April 6-11, 14, and 16-19 @ 7 pm

Join Marilyn Maye for her annual birthday bash at 54 Below! Every performance during this run will feature a special 98th birthday celebration for this beloved cabaret legend. A timeless icon who has been entertaining audiences for over eight decades, Manhattan’s Queen of Cabaret is thrilled to be returning to her home away from home—and her favorite audiences—for this very special birthday.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Betty Buckley at Joe’s Pub

April 24 to 26

Betty Buckley is back with a new collection of Story Songs for her yearly six show residency at Joe's Pub. The evening features her longtime collaborator, pianist/arranger Christian Jacob and musicians Tony Marino, Keita Ogawa, and Jordan Peters.

Tickets: Tickets are $85 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

The New York Pops 43rd Birthday Gala at Carnegie Hall

April 27 @ 7 pm

Steven Reineke leads The New York Pops in a celebration of its 43rd Birthday Gala with Music Honoree Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Queen of Versailles, and more). Proceeds from the gala support the orchestra and its PopsEd music education programs.

Tickets: Tickets start at $68.

The Wicked Stage: Songs About Show Business, Hosted by Christine Pedi at 54 Below

April 29 @ 7 pm

Christine Pedi, musical theatre comedienne & Sirius XM’s On Broadway channel daily presenter will host and perform. She will lead an incredible cast of musical theatre folks performing in this unforgettable evening! Expect Broadway’s most vivacious performers from many of your favorite shows past and present, as well as cabaret’s divas and crooners bringing to life iconic characters like Norma Desmond, Harold Hill, Momma Rose, George M. Cohan, Victor AND Victoria, one (if not ALL) of The Four Seasons, and more. Hear classics and hidden gems like “The Glamorous Life,” “Life Upon the Wicked Stage,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and many more from jukebox musicals, backstage shows, the silver screen, the “boob tube,” and maybe even the YouTube.

Tickets: Tickets start at $51.50 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

The Knights at Carnegie Hall

May 5, 2026 @ 7 pm

Driven by a “passion for musical discovery” and an “open-hearted spirit of camaraderie,” The Knights bring fresh excitement and insight to every performance. Tonight, conducted by Eric Jacobsen, they traverse a vast soundscape of American music as part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival. The program features Copland’s Pulitzer Prize–winning, folk-infused masterpiece: the Appalachian Spring Suite, plus the New York premiere of a concerto written by Gabriel Kahane for clarinetist extraordinaire Anthony McGill, part of the ensemble’s multi-year Rhapsody project. Cherished short works also undergo a “Knightsian” transformation, including Ellington’s ballad “Sophisticated Lady”; Bonds’s “Troubled Waters,” based on the spiritual “Wade in the Waters”; Brumley’s “I’ll Fly Away”; and Lev “Ljova” Zhurbin’s Garmoshka (“little accordion”).

Tickets: Tickets start at $83. Only accessible and companion seats are left available.

50th Anniversary of the Concert of the Century at Carnegie Hall

May 5, 2026 @ 7 pm

Carnegie Hall celebrates the 50th anniversary of its “Concert of the Century” by presenting a once-in-a-lifetime, star-studded performance. Join us in commemorating one of the most legendary events in Carnegie Hall's history, and witness an even larger cast of the world’s top musicians as they make music history of their own. Complete this glamorous evening with gala tickets that include the best possible concert seating and your choice of a pre-concert cocktail party; a post-concert, black-tie gala dinner; or both! This gala evening supports our artistic, education, and social impact programs.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $511.

Melissa Manchester – Fifty Threads: An Artists Journey at 54 Below

May 6 to 9 @ 7 pm

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Melissa Manchester returns to 54 Below with Fifty Threads: An Artist’s Journey, reflecting on her five-decade career, celebrating her 20 plus albums, and sharing stories along the way. A Native New Yorker, Melissa holds the distinction of being the first singer ever to have two Academy Award-nominated songs in the same year (“Through The Eyes Of Love” from Ice Castles and “I’ll Never Say Goodbye” from The Promise) and to perform them both in the same Oscar telecast.

Tickets: Tickets start at $35 including fees. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Toshi Reagon ’s 42nd Annual Birthday Concerts at Joe’s Pub

May 10 at 6 & 8:30 pm

Toshi Reagon is a multi-talented and versatile singer, composer, musician, curator, and producer with a profound ear for sonic Americana. Her expansive career includes residences at Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, and multiple festivals and venues nationally and internationally. A highly collaborative artist, she has worked with many musicians, choreographers, film and theater makers, including Meshell Ndegeocello, Alsarah, Lizz Wright, Urban Bush Women, Dorrance Dance, Ananya Chatterjea, Nona Hendryx, Carl Hancock Rux, Rhiannon Giddens, Robert Wilson, her band BIGLovely and many more.

Tickets: Tickets are $42 (inclusive of advance phone/web service fee). There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person.

Harry Connick Jr. at Carnegie Hall

May 22 and 23 2026 @ 8 pm

In his two-event Carnegie Hall headlining debut, the great artist and entertainer Harry Connick Jr. presents a program of solo performances, small-group and big-band numbers, and a brand-new orchestral piece to honor the 100th birthday of his late mother, Anita, who dreamed that one day he would perform on this stage.

Tickets: Tickets start at $111.