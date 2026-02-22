THE PROM to Open March 13 at Meadowvale Theatre

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

City Centre Musical Productions' The Prom opens March 13 at the Meadowvale Theatre, with the run lasting through March 22.

Performances are at 8 p.m. on March 13, 14, 19, 20 and 21, and at 2 p.m. on March 15, 21 and 22.

Four eccentric Broadway stars are in desperate need of a new stage. So, when they hear that trouble is brewing around a small-town prom, they know that it's time to put a spotlight on the issue...and themselves. The town's parents want to keep the high school dance on the straight and narrow-but when one student just wants to bring her girlfriend to prom, the entire town has a date with destiny. On a mission to transform lives, Broadway's brassiest join forces with a courageous girl and the town's citizens and the result is love that brings them all together. Winner of the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical, THE PROM expertly captures all the humor and heart of a classic musical comedy with a message that resonates with audiences now more than ever. Rated PG -13.

The production is directed and choreographed by Michael MacLennan. The creative team also includes John Pugh (music director), Glenn Pringle (stage manager), and Marlene Taylor and Susan Pringle (producers).

​Audience Advisory: The Prom Musical has mature themes, some strong language and may not be suitable for sensitive patrons and younger audiences. Some scenes will feature the use of theatrical lighting, fog, haze and strobe lighting effects. Please see a member of the Meadowvale Theatre staff for assistance if necessary.