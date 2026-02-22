Alex And Olmsted's REALLY QUITE A LOT OF MECHANISMS to Make World Premiere in Baltimore

🎭 NEW! Baltimore Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Baltimore & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Really Quite A Lot of Mechanisms, a new play from Alex and Olmsted, will make its world premiere March 12 at Baltimore Theatre Project.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on March 12 (pay-what-you-can), 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28; and at 3 p.m. on March 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29.

Really Quite A Lot of Mechanisms is a darkly comedic puppet show set in the not too distant Now when nations are at war, bad things happen to good people, and dropped toast always lands butter side down. Life is illogical but you know what isn't? Mechanisms! The Lever! The Pulley! And, O! Hail the Inclined Plane! Life is full of chaos and confusion but, good people, take solace in the knowledge that just beneath the world we see, there are...Really Quite a Lot of Mechanisms.

The show runs for 70 minutes, with no information. It is recommended for all ages.

Alex Vernon and Sarah Olmsted Thomas' Alex and Olmsted, winner of four Jim Henson Foundation grants, is an internationally acclaimed puppet theater and filmmaking company based in Baltimore.