Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, December 15, 2021

It's Dan and Louise's wedding day, but it's a far-from-perfect walk down the aisle, especially when a weather report forecasts that a tornado is headed for Lanford creating chaos and surprises. (TV-PG, DL) (OAD: 10/13/21)

Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Fred Savage as Dr. Harding and Nat Faxon as Neville.

The Conners continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. This iconic family-Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.-grapples with parenthood, dating, financial pressures and aging in working-class America. Through it all-the fights, the coupon cutting, the hand-me-downs, the breakdowns-with love, humor and perseverance, THE FAMILY prevails.

Watch a clip from the show here: