Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, December 10, 2021

Holiday cheer heads into the Tank when four entrepreneurs try to glean some cash and make a deal with the Sharks with their slate of seasonally appropriate pitches and products. The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John."Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.Watch a clip from a recent episode here: