Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, October 19, 2021

This week, the new ABC musical series Queens premieres!Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows a fractured girl group living in the shadows of their once prominent hip-hop dynasty. After their popularity skyrocketed with the success of their chart-topping single, "Nasty Girl," they were once regarded as one of the greatest girl groups of their generation.Despite critical and commercial success, the group was plagued by internal conflict and jealousy. Estranged and out of touch, the four women, now in their 40s reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world. (TV-14, DLS)Watch the trailer for the new series here: