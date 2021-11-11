Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of QUEENS on ABC - Tuesday, November 16, 2021
See what's coming up on the new episode now!
As Brianna deals with a painful reminder of Jeff's infidelity, the group hopes a performance at THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS will solidify their comeback. Meanwhile, after completing treatment at a rehab facility for her addiction issues, Lauren struggles to identify with her alter ego, Lil Muffin.
Musical performances include "I'm That Chick" by Lauren aka Lil Miffin as performed by Pepi Sonuga.
Guest starring is Jadakiss as himself, Fivio Foreign as himself, Emerson Brooks as Darren, Hannah Masi as Alexis, Elaine Del Valle as Rosie/Valentina and Rana Roy as Alicia.
"They Do Anything for Clout" was written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, and directed by Benny Boom.
Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.
Musical performances include "I'm That Chick" by Lauren aka Lil Miffin as performed by Pepi Sonuga.
Guest starring is Jadakiss as himself, Fivio Foreign as himself, Emerson Brooks as Darren, Hannah Masi as Alexis, Elaine Del Valle as Rosie/Valentina and Rana Roy as Alicia.
"They Do Anything for Clout" was written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey, and directed by Benny Boom.
Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.
Watch a clip from the upcoming episode here: