Video: Peyton List and Milo Manheim Return in SCHOOL SPIRITS Season 3 Trailer





The official trailer has dropped for Season 3 of School Spirits, the hit drama series returning to Paramount+ on January 28. Created by Nate & Megan Trinrud, the series stars Peyton List, who will begin her run in Heathers The Musical this month, along with Milo Manheim, who starred as Seymour in Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway and was just announced as Flynn Rider for Disney's live-action Tangled.

The new season of the show plunges Maddie Nears (Peyton List) and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars.

In addition to List and Manheim, School Spirits also stars Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy, Spencer MacPherson as Xavier Baxter, Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Sarah Yarkin as Rhonda, Nick Pugliese as Charley, Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer, Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin, Ci Hang Ma as Quinn, and Miles Elliot as Yuri.

Newcomers this season include recurring guest stars Jennifer Tilly as Dr. Hunter-Price, Ari Dalbert as Kyle and Erika Swayze as Livia, who join returning recurring guest stars Maria Dizzia as Sandra, Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson, Alex Zahara as Principal Hartman, Ian Tracey as Sheriff Baxter, Jess Gabor as Janet and Zack Calderon as Diego.

Produced by Paramount Television Studios, School Spirits was created by Nate Trinrud & Megan Trinrud, who are co-showrunners and executive producers on the series. Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Bridgerton) also serves as co-showrunner and executive producer. List also serves as an executive producer on the series.

