The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will take place this Sunday, January 11, 2026. Hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, the ceremony will air live at 8:00-11:00 PM, ET/5:00-8:00 PM PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Find out everything to know about the program, including how to watch, pre-show coverage, presenters, and more, in our guide below!

How to Watch the Awards

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes will be available to stream live on Paramount+ only for Paramount+ Premium subscribers, via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service.

Paramount+ Essential subscribers will NOT have the option to stream the show live, but will have access to view the special on-demand the day after the special airs (U.S. only).

Paramount+ is offering a seven-day free trial, inviting new audiences to try the service along with tuning in for this year’s Golden Globes. The Paramount+ Premium Plan currently costs $12.99/month or $119.99/year. The Paramount+ Essential Plan currently costs $7.99/month or $59.99/year.

Golden Eve Primetime Special

The first-ever Golden Eve annual primetime special honoring recipients of both the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award (Helen Mirren) and Carol Burnett Award (Sarah Jessica Parker), will air Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and stream live on Paramount+ in the U.S. for Paramount+ Premium subscribers.

The special features Harrison Ford, who will present to Helen Mirren, with special appearances from last year’s Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Award recipients Viola Davis and Ted Danson, plus Burnett, Domingo, Davis, Tessa Thompson, and Vin Diesel.

Red Carpet Pre-Show

The official live digital pre-show for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, presented by Fire TV, will be hosted by Variety's Angelique Jackson and Marc Malkin. The stream will be available for free, beginning at 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 p.m. ET on Echo Show and Fire Tablet devices, Variety’s YouTube channel, and Variety.

Who's Hosting?

This year’s awards ceremony will be hosted by Golden Globe, GRAMMY, Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser. This marks Glaser's second straight stint as Golden Globes host, following her hosting 2025 debut. She holds the distinction of being the first woman to solo-host the Golden Globes.

Who's Presenting?

Presenters for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes include Amanda Seyfried, Ana de Armas, Ayo Edebiri Charli xcx, Chris Pine, Colman Domingo, Connor Storrie, Dakota Fanning, Dave Franco, Diane Lane, George Clooney, Hailee Steinfeld, Hudson Williams, Jason Bateman, Jennifer Garner, Joe Keery, Judd Apatow, Julia Roberts, Justin Hartley, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Kyra Sedgwick, Lalisa Manobal, Luke Grimes, Macaulay Culkin, Marlon Wayans, Melissa McCarthy, Mila Kunis, Miley Cyrus, Minnie Driver, Orlando Bloom, Pamela Anderson, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Sean Hayes, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, Will Arnett and Zoë Kravitz.

Notable Nominees

Wicked: For Good received a total of 5 nominations at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards. Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande were both nominated for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda in the film. The movie also received nominations for the two original songs by Stephen Schwartz: “No Place Like Home" and “The Girl In The Bubble." As did the first part, Wicked: For Good has been recognized for its Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Blue Moon, the biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart, was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. Actor Ethan Hawke was also recognized for his performance as the lyricist.

Hamnet, the new film about William and Agnes Shakespeare, has received several nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, as well as acting nods for Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. Director/writer Chloe Zhao was also nominated.

Other notable nominees include Amanda Seyfried, Kate Hudson, Sarah Snook, Jean Smart, and Carrie Coon. Find the full list of nominees here.