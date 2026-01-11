Becoming Arts Collective Announces World Premiere of Family Drama ATTACHMENT THEORY

🎭 NEW! Pittsburgh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Pittsburgh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Becoming Arts Collective announced the world premiere of Attachment Theory, an intimate family drama written by Darrin J. Friedman and directed by Dana Hardy Bingham. The production runs January 22-25, 2026, at Carnegie Stage in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Attachment Theory examines what happens when a family confronts sudden loss while trapped together during a blizzard. As the storm intensifies outside, inner turmoil unfolds within, revealing buried secrets, unspoken fears, and revelations about the past that challenge everything they thought they knew about each other. The play asks profound questions about love, loyalty, and what it truly means to know and trust those closest to us.

The production features an ensemble cast including Catherine Baird, Nate Butler, Chelsea Davis, Ponny Conomos Jahn, and Jen Sinatra, under the direction of Dana Hardy Bingham and is written by Darrin J. Friedman.

Performances are on Thursday, January 22 at 7:30 p.m., Friday, January 23 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, January 24 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 25 at 2:30 p.m. at Carnegie Stage.