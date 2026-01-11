Dramatic Repertory Company Will Present Comedic Maine Premiere of AT THE TABLE by Michael Perlman

🎭 NEW! Maine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Maine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dramatic Repertory Company launches its milestone 15th season with the Maine premiere of AT THE TABLE by Michael Perlman, running February 27 through March 8 at the Studio Theater at Portland Stage.

Directed by Nathan Speckman, this production is a sharp, funny, and nuanced comedy about friendship, identity, and what happens when we stop scrolling and start seeing what's right in front of us.

In AT THE TABLE, six friends escape the city for their annual weekend retreat. The rules are simple: no cell phones, no internet. Left with nothing but each other, they talk, drink, laugh...and unravel. As the liquor flows and defenses drop, no topic is off-limits and no conversation stays comfortable. What begins as a familiar ritual quickly turns into something far more revealing.

The play poses timely, resonant questions: How much of our identity is shaped from within? How much is reflected back to us by others? And how much of our identity is imposed by the outside world? Audiences are invited to put their phones away, take a seat at the table, and experience a production that director Nathan Speckman hopes will "spark conversation in our community."

"This script doesn't tie up in a neat little bow, just like real life," Speckman said. "It invites audiences to engage with each other in conversations on the drive home, for days after, and hopefully inspires more conscious listening and empathetic understanding."

Since 2011, Dramatic Repertory Company has built a reputation for producing bold, intimate theater featuring top local talent, including many plays that amplify underrepresented voices. Artistic Director Keith Powell Beyland is "really pleased to be able to bring AT THE TABLE to our audiences as we begin the 15th season of DRC. I am thrilled to have Nathan at the helm of this compelling and provocative play."

With only eight performances this winter, AT THE TABLE is a limited opportunity to experience this smart, timely production. The cast features Kyle Aarons, David Bliss, Bluee Brewster, Sam Finn Cutler, Jackson Harris, Kat Moraros, Maya Williams and Sarabell Wrigley.