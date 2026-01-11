Cape Cod Theatre Company Announces 2026 Show Lineup

The lineup features both indoor and outdoor shows.
The Cape Cod Theatre Company/Harwich Junior Theatre announced its 2026 lineup of productions and events.
Throughout its 75th season, curated by Producing Artistic Director Jenn Pina and her team, there are both indoor and outdoor shows, with a wide range of productions.
The schedule is as follows:
24-hour Play Festival
January 16-17 in the Indoor Theatre
Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type
February 7-22 in the Indoor Theatre
The Neverending Story
April 3-26 in the Indoor Theatre
Broadway, Ballet, Beyond
June 6 and 7 in the Indoor Theatre
Rogers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Broadway Version)
June 24-July 19 in the Indoor Theatre
Wind in the Willows
July 15-August 2 in the Outdoor Theatre
Treasure Island
August 5-23 in the Indoor Theatre
Apprentice Show
August 14-16 in the Outdoor Theatre
Sherlock Holmes based on the stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
October 16-November 18 in the Indoor Theatre
Disney's Frozen
December 4-30 in the Indoor Theatre
