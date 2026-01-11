 tracker
Cape Cod Theatre Company Announces 2026 Show Lineup

The lineup features both indoor and outdoor shows.

By: Jan. 11, 2026
Cape Cod Theatre Company Announces 2026 Show Lineup Image

The Cape Cod Theatre Company/Harwich Junior Theatre announced its 2026 lineup of productions and events.

Throughout its 75th season, curated by Producing Artistic Director Jenn Pina and her team, there are both indoor and outdoor shows, with a wide range of productions.

The schedule is as follows:

24-hour Play Festival
January 16-17 in the Indoor Theatre

Click, Clack, Moo: Cows That Type
February 7-22 in the Indoor Theatre

The Neverending Story
April 3-26 in the Indoor Theatre

Broadway, Ballet, Beyond
June 6 and 7 in the Indoor Theatre

Rogers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (Broadway Version)
June 24-July 19 in the Indoor Theatre

Wind in the Willows
July 15-August 2 in the Outdoor Theatre

Treasure Island
August 5-23 in the Indoor Theatre

Apprentice Show
August 14-16 in the Outdoor Theatre

Sherlock Holmes based on the stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
October 16-November 18 in the Indoor Theatre

Disney's Frozen
December 4-30 in the Indoor Theatre


