Sep. 01, 2022  
Scoop: MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, September 7, 2022 The Top Five chefs are faced with two separate elimination challenges in the semifinals: a BAKED Alaska and one of Chef Ramsay's signature dishes, an intricate lobster tortellini. Then, the chefs who advance to the finals prepare an appetizer and entree in front of a live audience withthe support of former MASTERCHEF judge Graham Elliot in the special two-hour "Semi Finals/Finale Part 1 - Special Guest Graham Elliot" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, Sept. 7 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Season 12 of hit culinary competition MASTERCHEF brings back a batch of All-Stars for redemption in MASTERCHEF: BACK TO WIN. Summer's highest-rated and most-watched cooking show, MASTERCHEF features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich. For the first time ever, MASTERCHEF is re-opening the door to some of the most memorable and talented cooks in the competition's history, including two MASTERCHEF JUNIOR cooks now competing as adults!

Twenty All-Stars will get a SECOND CHANCE to prove they have what it takes, facing the toughest challenges to-date, all while being held to the highest standards in MASTERCHEF history. The MASTERCHEF contestants will face a challenge of feeding hungry members of the Coast Guard, demonstrate their skills in a vegan dish challenge, travel to Horsetown, USA (Norco, CA) to feed cowboys and compete in the fan-favorite RESTAURANT TAKEOVER challenge at Wolfgang Puck's Spago. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the MASTERCHEF title, the $250,000 grand prize and a complete state-of-the-art kitchen FROM VIKING.

MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam. Elisabeth Murdoch, Natalka Znak, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Shyam Balsé serve as executive producers.

Watch a clip here:



