Great AZ Puppets to Present JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present its production of Jack and the Beanstalk from December 26 through January 18.
Jack and the Beanstalk is a funny, exciting, and enchanting version of the traditional tale about a courageous boy, some magic beans, a quickly growing beanstalk, a castle in the clouds — and of course, a giant. It's fee-fi-fo-FUN!
The production is recommended for ages 5 and up.
Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m, and 2 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.
Advance ticket purchase is required. Prices unless otherwise noted are $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ .
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.
