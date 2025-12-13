Great AZ Puppets to Present JACK AND THE BEANSTALK

🎭 NEW! Arizona Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Arizona & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present its production of Jack and the Beanstalk from December 26 through January 18.

Jack and the Beanstalk is a funny, exciting, and enchanting version of the traditional tale about a courageous boy, some magic beans, a quickly growing beanstalk, a castle in the clouds — and of course, a giant. It's fee-fi-fo-FUN!

The production is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Showtimes are Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m., Saturdays at 10 a.m, and 2 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Prices unless otherwise noted are $15 for adults (ages 13+), $10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com/ .

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org.

Phoenix Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. TOOTSIE (Arizona Broadway Theatre) 18.3% of votes 2. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS (Stray Cat Theater) 7.4% of votes 3. CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (Starlight Community Theater) 7.2% of votes Vote Now!