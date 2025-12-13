Review: CINDERELLA at Hillbarn Theatre

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

It’s the season of dreams, wishes, and kindness, right? Well same goes for poor mistreated scullery maid Ella who dreams of a better life and true love with her Prince Charming. We all know the story of Cinderella, and little girls worldwide wish it were a reality. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s 1957 TV musical version was a huge hit, with songs like "In My Own Little Corner," "Impossible/It's Possible," and "Ten Minutes Ago". Presented here as part of Hillbarn’s 85th season, we get the updated book by Beane which includes new characters, additional songs, and a plea for social justice.

Solona Husband and Sarah Jebian

Most of the fairy tale elements remain: the evil stepmother (Judith Miller) and her daughters (Ayanna Brewer, Paige Collazo), the handsome Prince (Sidney Matthew Román), and of course, a fairy godmother (Sarah Jebian). Randy O’Hara deftly directs the ensemble and choreographs the elegant ball scenes. The casting is wonderful with costumes provided by Pam Lampkin who pulls off three amazing onstage costume changes.

The company

New elements are a villainous regent (Mark Robinson), an optimistic revolutionary (Nicholas Tabora), and a sympathetic stepsister. Additional musical numbers from other R&H shows are included: "Me, Who Am I?", "Now Is the Time", "He Was Tall", "Loneliness of Evening" and "There's Music in You". So, you get the fairy tale and an uplifting social message of justice and kindness, just what we really need today.

Cinderella continues through December 28. For tickets go to hillbarntheatre.org or by calling (650.349.6411 Ext. 2).

Photo credits: Mark Kitaoka

