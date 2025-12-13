Review: SHREK is a Triumph of Filipino Artistry, Skill, and Theatrical Vision

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines-- Newport Performing Arts Theater has been transformed into a fantastical swamp teeming with color, laughter, and heart. The opening of "Shrek The Musical" delivered a theatrical spectacle that could wake Sleeping Beauty herself—exuberant, joy-soaked, and filled with moments that had the audience roaring with delight. From the first curtain lift, it’s clear why this Broadway favorite has endured: it is bold, buoyant, and utterly irresistible.

Adapted from DreamWorks’ animated hit and William Steig’s classic book, the musical combines Tony Award-winning lyrics and book by David Lindsay-Abaire with Jeanine Tesori’s vibrant score. The story is familiar yet endlessly engaging: an ogre seeking solitude finds friendship, love, and self-acceptance in a world that is both comically absurd and tenderly human. Beyond nostalgia, this production captures the emotional core of the tale, weaving themes of individuality, belonging, and the courage to embrace one’s true self. Songs like “Big Bright Beautiful World,” “Freak Flag,” and the show-stopping finale “I’m a Believer” transform the theater into a living celebration of joy and music.

Anchoring this rendition is a powerhouse ensemble. Jamie Wilson’s Shrek is gruff yet unexpectedly tender; his nuanced portrayal elevates the ogre from caricature to fully human. Krystal Kane’s Fiona blends fiery wit with emotional depth, presenting a princess as relatable as she is enchanting. Topper Fabregas delivers a Donkey bursting with energy, humor, and heart, while Alfredo Reyes revels in the villainy of Lord Farquaad with precision and theatrical flair.

Topper Fabregas plays Donkey.

The musical opens with Shrek asserting his love for solitude, immediately interrupted by the exuberant Donkey. Their chemistry is electric—Fabregas’ rapid-fire delivery contrasts beautifully with Wilson’s grounded performance. When Lord Farquaad enters Duloc, the contrast between Shrek’s organic swamp and Farquaad’s geometric, sanitized cityscape is striking. Reyes’ performance is a study in comedic villainy, every line delivered with meticulous timing and amplified by interactions with the ensemble. Fiona is introduced with a perfect balance of humor and mystery, and her solo, “I Know It’s Today,” showcases Kane’s vocal strength and emotional nuance, seamlessly transitioning between comedic phrasing and heartfelt longing.

The climactic sequences—Shrek and Farquaad’s duel of wills and Fiona’s revelation—highlight the production’s mastery of balancing comedy with emotional resonance. Wilson and Kane’s duets are layered, allowing audiences to feel the depth of their bond. Reyes’ Farquaad is hilariously menacing yet subtly humanized through physical comedy and timing. The finale, “I’m a Believer,” turns the entire stage into a jubilant carnival of song, dance, and celebratory chaos. Every performer—veterans and young artists alike—contributes to a climax that is both technically polished and emotionally satisfying.

The production also showcases a gifted rotation of performers as Young Fiona—Nela Quilloy Cu Unjieng, Tiffany Criss Ching, Althea Ruedas, Daniella Albano, Lois Bersalona, Simone Valderrama Martinez, and Crystalia Jaya—whose performances underscore Fiona’s journey from innocence to self-discovery. Complementing them, the ensemble—from Gingerbread Men to whimsical animals—fills the stage with kinetic energy, transforming Duloc and the swamp into an immersive, fully realized world.

Althea Ruedas, Simone Valderrama Martinez (Young Fionas) join Krystal Kane (Fiona) on stage.

This production’s brilliance is amplified by its all-Filipino creative team. Director and choreographer Dexter M. Santos infuses the show with bold, movement-driven storytelling, while associate director Michael Williams contributes decades of experience spanning West End and Philippine stages. Stage veteran Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo ensures a seamless balance of Broadway fidelity and local flavor, while Ejay Yatco’s musical direction—executed by the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra under Mickey Jacinto—keeps the score precise and exhilarating. Choreographer Stephen Viñas blends Broadway’s physicality with Filipino flair, making every stomp, spin, and gesture visually arresting and emotionally resonant. The choreography, particularly in fight sequences and ensemble movements, is sharp and cinematic, creating the illusion of a larger-than-life fairy-tale world within the theater.

Technical elements—set, lighting, and costumes—support the storytelling with remarkable precision. The swamp comes alive with vibrant textures, from mossy greens to glimmering fairy-tale details, while lighting and projections enhance both dramatic and comedic moments. Costumes are inventive, reflecting character personalities—from Farquaad’s sharp regalia to Donkey’s expressive, puppetry-inspired touches. Every design choice underscores the show’s magical, larger-than-life quality while remaining grounded in character-driven storytelling.

"Shrek The Musical” at Newport Performing Arts Theater is more than a faithful recreation of a beloved Broadway hit; it is a celebration of Filipino artistry, skill, and theatrical vision. From seasoned veterans to rising stars, every performer and creative team member contributes to a production that is lively, heartfelt, and unforgettable. Audiences leave not just entertained but uplifted, reminded of the joy of music, the power of laughter, and the magic of being unapologetically oneself.

In every stomp, song, and sparkle, Newport’s "Shrek The Musical" proves that fairy tales may be timeless, but with vision, talent, and heart, they can also feel thrillingly alive—and distinctly, beautifully local.

Catch the laughs, magic, and ogre-sized fun until December 21, 2025.

Photos: Newport World Resorts

Reader Reviews

Philippines Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. HAPHOW THE MUSICAL (CityDanse Academy) 31.4% of votes 2. BONIFACIO ANG SUPREMO ISANG MUSIKAL (Philstagers Foundation) 21.6% of votes 3. LIWANAG SA DILIM (9 Works Theatrical) 21.6% of votes Vote Now!

Need more Philippines Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...