Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of JUDGE STEVE HARVEY on ABC - Tuesday, January 4, 2022

STEVE HARVEY serves as the judge, jury and star of "Judge Steve Harvey," the new unscripted courtroom comedy. With the help of Nancy, Steve's trusted bailiff by trade, Steve plays by his own rules and must rule on various cases in his courtroom based on some good old common sense. In the first case, neighbors and former friends sue each other for the cost of repairs after allegedly damaging a fence during a holiday party. In the second case, sisters argue after one demands that the other owes her money, claiming she used the money donated to pay for their brother's funeral expenses on herself instead. In the third case, another pair of siblings clash when a sister sues her younger brother, a carpenter, for unfinished work for which she already paid. (TV-PG, L)

