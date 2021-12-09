Scoop: GORDON RAMSAY'S ROAD TRIP: CHRISTMAS VACATION on FOX - Tuesday, December 14, 2021

It's Christmas as only Gordon Ramsay can do it. He's taking pals Gino D'Acampo and Fred Siriex deep into a winter wonderland to find the home of Santa Claus himself.

On a road trip packed with amazing food, big laughs and Christmas spirit, the boys won't stop until they meet St. Nick! The all-new GORDON RAMSAY'S ROAD TRIP special, "Christmas Vacation," airs Tuesday, Dec. 14 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.