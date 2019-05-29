Scoop: Encore Storylines for THE CBS DREAM TEAMÂ… IT'S EPIC! on CBS - Saturday, June 1, 2019
ENCORE STORYLINES FOR "THE CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC!" SATURDAY, JUNE 1:
(Check Local Listings)
LUCKY DOG WITH BRANDON MCMILLAN
"Rainey" - Brandon rescues a gentle yet consistently overlooked Staffordshire bull terrier in hopes of placing her in a home with another dog that is struggling with timidity. (OAD 01/19/19)
DR. CHRIS PET VET
"Show Your True Colors" - A critically endangered Fijian crested iguana is brought to the clinic with mysterious symptoms, but when Chris takes a closer look, he's shocked to discover the unusual cause of this iguana's illness. Then, a SASH vet hits the streets to help the homeless care for their beloved dogs. (OAD 01/19/19)
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
"Fishing Cannon" - Host Mo Rocca shows us: The fishing cannon that fires your hook and bait hundreds of feet into the water; fighting droughts with rainwater cisterns; self-healing glass; and, how tractors changed the farming world. (OAD 01/19/19)
HOPE IN THE WILD
"Oh Deer" - Hope's team tries to reunite a fawn that was accidentally separated from its mother, and an endangered turtle is rescued from a dangerous situation. (OAD 01/19/19)
TAILS OF VALOR
"A Lot of Hope" - A black lab helps a former police officer cope with LIFE AFTER the force. Then, a horse helps a woman with special needs become relaxed, focused, and more in control. (OAD 02/16/19)
THE INSPECTORS
"Turtle Trouble Beach Party" - Turtles are being smuggled through the mail, and it is up to THE INSPECTORS to save the little turtles while they catch the bad guy. Meanwhile, the gang takes a trip to the beach, but Preston gets himself into trouble when he becomes jealous of Veronica's new boyfriend. (OAD 01/19/19)
The following is the CBS DREAM TEAM... IT'S EPIC! Saturday morning lineup as of April 6. The schedule's day and time may differ market to market. Check local listings.
9:00-9:30 AM, ET
LUCKY DOG
9:30-10:00 AM, ET
DR. CHRIS PET VET
10:00-10:30 AM, ET
THE HENRY FORD'S INNOVATION NATION
10:30-11:00 AM, ET
HOPE IN THE WILD
11:00-11:30 AM, ET
TAILS OF VALOR
11:30-12:00 PM, ET
THE INSPECTORS
Please note: In some markets, CBS News' CBS THIS MORNING: SATURDAY will be broadcast 7:00-9:00 AM, ET/PT.
