Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of PERFECT HARMONY on NBC - Thursday, September 26, 2019
09/26/2019 (08:30PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Series Premiere. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most. Starring Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Will Greenberg, Tymberlee Hill, Geno Segers, Rizwan Manji and Spencer Allport. Bradley Whitford stars in this comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places. When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most. The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport. Lesley Wake Webster will write and executive produce. Jason Winer will direct and executive produce. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce. "Perfect Harmony" is produced by 20th Century FOX Television and Small Dog Picture Company.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUFF CITY LAW on NBC - Friday, September 27, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT on NBC - Thursday, September 26, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of SUNNYSIDE on NBC - Wednesday, September 11, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE GOOD PLACE on NBC - Thursday, September 26, 2019