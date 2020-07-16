Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Premiere of BEING REUBEN on THE CW - Thursday, July 16, 2020

MEET REUBEN - At 14, Reuben de Maid is already one of the biggest male make-up vloggers in the world. With his mom, sister, brother and grandad Bampa to keep him grounded, Reuben chases his dreams and reflects on being bullied in school and online for being different. Refusing to let the bullies win, Reuben secures a spot on an all-male advertising campaign with a major beauty brand (#101). Original airdate 8/7/2020. Every episode of BEING REUBEN will be available to stream on CWSeed.com and The CW Seed App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Reuben de Maid is an extraordinary 14-year-old boy who loves makeup, has appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and is chasing his dream of becoming a make-up superstar.

A talented teen juggling social media stardom with real-life squabbling siblings, 14-year-old Reuben de Maid became an internet sensation after shooting to fame following an appearance on "Little Big Shots." The Welsh teenager is a singer, influencer and make-up expert, and now has a high-profile career. In this fun, inspiring and warm-hearted new docuseries, we follow Reuben as he grows into his glamorous new life, while still grounded in his reality at home in Wales with siblings Coco and Sonny, and his mother Vicky. BEING REUBEN takes a passionate look at how a loving family has given their special teen the strength to stand out.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

BEING REUBEN stars Reuben de Maid and is from Ricochet Ltd., a Warner Bros. International Television Production Company, and Krempelwood Ltd., with executive producers Emma Walsh of Ricochet, Blair Krempel and Mark Wood.