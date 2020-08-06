Scoop: Coming Up on the Series Finale of MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC - Wednesday, August 12, 2020
The episode airs from 9:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT.
"The End is at Hand/What We're Fighting For" - With their backs against THE WALL and Nathaniel and Sibyl edging ever closer to eliminating S.H.I.E.L.D. from the history books, the agents must rely on their strengths to outsmart and outlast the Chronicoms. This is their most important fight, and it will take the help of friends and teammates, past and present, to survive. Watch the special two-hour series finale of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.
Guest starring in "The End is at Hand" is Tamara Taylor, Thomas E. Sullivan, Dianne Doan, James Paxton, Stephen Bishop, with Bill Cobbs and Enver Gjokaj.
"The End is at Hand" is written by Jeffrey Bell and directed by Chris Cheramie.
Guest starring in "What We're Fighting For" is Joel Stoffer, Thomas E. Sullivan, Dianne Doan, Briana Venskus, Stephen Bishop, Maximilian Osinski, Coy Stewart, with Tamara Taylor and Enver Gjokaj.
"What We're Fighting For" is written by Jed Whedon and directed by Kevin Tancharoen.
Produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
