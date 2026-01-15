Disclosure to Embark on Spring 2026 North America Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Multi-platinum duo Disclosure have unveiled their Spring 2026 North America Tour, a 14-date live headline run kicking off on April 7 with a two-night stand at Southern California’s Santa Barbara Bowl.

Pre-sales begin on Wednesday, January 21, with the general on-sale launching on Thursday, January 22, at 10 a.m. local time. See below for the full list of tour dates and venues.

Disclosure’s artist pre-sale for the Spring 2026 North America Tour starts at 10 a.m. local time on January 21 — fans can go here to sign up for access now. With venue/promoter pre-sales beginning at 12 p.m. local time on January 21, the Spotify pre-sale starts at 2 p.m. the same day. All pre-sales end on January 22 at 8 a.m. local time.

Known for their immersive live set, Disclosure will bring the Spring 2026 North America Tour to major cities across the U.S., including a three-night stand at Mission Ballroom in Denver (April 23-25) and two-night stands at The Eastern in Atlanta (May 1 and 2) and The Salt Shed Outdoors in Chicago (May 8 and 9).

With support from JADALAREIGN, Todd Edwards, Chloé Robinson, Malugi, Laurence Guy, and Mike Dunn, the tour will also include stops at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, NC (April 30), The Pinnacle in Nashville (May 5), and Masonic Temple Theatre in Detroit (May 7), along with Disclosure’s massively anticipated return to the Coachella stage (April 10 and 17).

Disclosure’s tour announcement arrives as the duo prepares for the 2026 GRAMMY Awards, where their Anderson .Paak collab “NO CAP” scored a nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, which marked their tenth nomination. Last month, Disclosure also premiered their new single “Deeper," a collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning, chart-topping R&B star Leon Thomas.

Disclosure’s Spring 2026 North America Tour

April 7 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl *

April 8 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl +

April 10 Indio, CA Coachella

April 17 Indio, CA Coachella

April 23 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom ^

April 24 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom +

April 25 Denver, CO Mission Ballroom *

April 30 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater &

May 1 Atlanta, GA The Eastern +

May 2 Atlanta, GA The Eastern #

May 5 Nashville, TN The Pinnacle &

May 7 Detroit, MI Masonic Temple Theatre #

May 8 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed Outdoors #

May 9 Chicago, IL The Salt Shed Outdoors **

^ with Chloé Robinson

* with JADALAREIGN

# with Laurence Guy

& with Malugi

** with Mike Dunn

+ with Todd Edwards

About Disclosure

Disclosure released their debut single, “Offline Dexterity,” in 2010, when brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence were still teenagers. Released in 2013, their debut album, Settle, included the breakthrough hit “Latch” featuring Sam Smith, which has now attained over 1.2 billion streams on Spotify alone.

Settle and their 2015 sophomore album, Caracal, each debuted at No. 1 on the UK Official Albums, UK Official Dance Albums, and Billboard’s Top Dance/Electronic Albums charts. ENERGY (2020) became Disclosure’s third album to earn a GRAMMY nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album, while the single “My High” featuring Aminé and slowthai was nominated for Best Dance Recording.

Alchemy followed in 2023. Debuting at No. 1 on the UK Official Dance Albums chart, it contained the GRAMMY-nominated single “Higher Than Ever Before.” In total, Disclosure has been nominated for ten GRAMMY Awards, 4 BRIT Awards, and an Ivor Novello Award, amongst many other accolades.

The duo has amassed over 11 billion combined global streams, sold over 7 million albums, and collaborated with the likes of Smith, Lorde, The Weeknd, and many others. They have also played major global shows, from a sold-out Madison Square Garden to headline slots at Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Parklife, and All Points East, to large-scale sets at Coachella and Bonnaroo.

Photo Credit: Isaac Lamb