DISNEY’S 101 DALMATIANS To Return To El Capitan Theatre For 65th Anniversary Engagement

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians will return to the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for a special engagement celebrating the film’s 65th anniversary. The limited run will take place from January 30 through February 4.

Daily screenings will be held at 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., and 7:00 p.m., with an additional 10:00 a.m. show offered on Saturdays and Sundays only. Tickets are priced at $10 and include one complimentary small popcorn. A limited number of $5 tickets will also be available on Tuesdays while supplies last.

Originally released in 1961, 101 Dalmatians follows Pongo and Perdita as they enlist the help of animals across London to rescue their stolen puppies from Cruella De Vil. The film features tobacco depictions.

The El Capitan Theatre is operated by The Walt Disney Studios and serves as a first-run movie house and venue for special screenings, live stage presentations, and film premieres. In 2014, the City of Los Angeles designated the theatre as a Historic-Cultural Monument following a restoration that highlighted its original architecture.