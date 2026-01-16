OVER THE TAVERN Comes To Players Circle Theater in February

🎭 NEW! Ft. Myers/Naples Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Ft. Myers/Naples & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rave reviews are pouring in from audiences and critics alike over Players Circle’s most recent production of LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL.



Hailed as their largest production to date, Players Circle’s unique conceptual design for this familiar, heartwarming classic features over 2,000 technical cues, 100 props, 50 costumes, 8 wigs, and a cast of over 10 from all over the country.



Full of showstopping melodies and uplifting spirit, this timeless tale about the enduring power of family runs through January 25th, 2025.



Next up, Players Circle presents Tom Dudzick’s OVER THE TAVERN, running February 10th - Mar 8th.



In that most idealized period of 20th-century America, the Eisenhower years of the 1950s, the Pazinski family has a lot going on in their cramped Buffalo apartment. The youngest of the bunch, 12-year-old Rudy, is a smart, wise-cracking kid who's starting to question family values and the Roman Catholic Church. When Rudy goes up against the ruler-wielding Sister Clarissa (played by Carrie Lund-Cacioppo) and announces that instead of being confirmed he'd rather shop around for a more “fun” religion, all hell breaks loose.



This hilarious look at family, growing up, and God was praised as “Absolutely enchanting... a little bit of heaven” by The Chicago Tribune.



“This is the perfect play to follow our production of LITTLE WOMEN – THE MUSICAL, a heartwarming and touching comedy that reminds us what being a family is all about,” states Artistic Director, Robert Cacioppo.



Players Circle was lauded by Gulf Coast News and BroadwayWorld for their recent production of Dudzick’s GREETINGS, landing sold-out performances and unanimous positive feedback.



“This is a highly relatable comedy that we can all enjoy together. Fort Myers audiences love Dudzick’s plays because he writes with razor-sharp wit about the most universal topic, family,” continued Cacioppo.



The Cast features Players Circle Ensemble members, Carrie Lund Cacioppo, Kimberly Suskind, and Ted Wioncek III, as Gianni Saverio, Gavin Wiley, Grant Wiley, Cadence Bambrey-Zedd makes their Players Circle debut.

Off-stage married couple, Wioncek and Suskind, play onstage husband and wife, as Carrie Lund Cacioppo steps into the role of the ever dogmatic Sister Clarissa.



“OVER THE TAVERN offers heart as big as it’s laughs! It is truly heaven sent,” cheers Cacioppo.

OVER THE TAVERN is proudly sponsored by PAT & LOU DUNNING.

2025-2026 SEASON AT A GLACE

4,000 MILES

By Amy Herzog

Mar 17 - Apr 5

Pulitzer Price Finalist

After a cross-country bike trip, young Leo makes an unplanned visit to his feisty 91-year-old grand-mother Vera in her Greenwich Village apartment. Over the course of a single month these unlikely roommates, infuriate, bewilder, and ultimately reach each other in this charming dramedy.

I LOVED, I LOST, I MADE SPAGETTI

By Jacques Lamarre. Based on the Memoir by Giulia Melucci

Apr 14 - May 10

A Saucy, Delicious and Funny Evening

This tasty comedy invites you into Giulia’s kitchen as she recounts a string of botched romances and failed love affairs while preparing a home cooked meal. Eight lucky patrons will enjoy a 3-course dinner,* as Giulia wins the audiences hearts. *$25 surcharge for subscribers; $60-$80 surcharge for non-subscribers.

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR

By Bernard Slade

May 19 - June 7

Over 1,400 Broadway Performances

One of the most popular romantic comedies of the last century, Same Time, Next Year ran four years on Broadway, winning multiple Tony Awards. The plot follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year. Twenty-five years of manners and morals are hilariously and touchingly played out by the lovers.

TICKETS

VIP - $55 • GENERAL - $40 • PREVIEWS - $35

Performances: Wed - Sat 7:30 pm • Sat & Sun 3 pm • Previews: 1st Tues - Thurs 7:30 pm

Special pricing for groups of ten or more!

PlayersCircleTheater.com • Box Office: 239-800-3292 • Free Parking

13211 McGregor Blvd., Fort Myers, FL 33919

SUBSCRIPTIONS

Previously, Players Circle’s theatrical season featured six Mainstage productions. However, this season, subscribers will find a seventh show available, offering patrons the opportunity to subscribe now and get 3 shows FREE!

Players Circle has launched a Flex Pass, Rush Pass, and several Subscriber Only Perks, including a Discount Dining Card and Special Invitations to exclusive interactive experiences.