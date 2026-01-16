Review: THE PIANO LESSON at Omaha Community Playhouse in On Key

🎭 NEW! Nebraska Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Nebraska & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Omaha Community Playhouse has opened their 2026 season with a heavy hitting winner. August Wilson’s THE PIANO LESSON won a 1990 Pulitzer and was nominated in five categories for a Tony Award.

The story is sometimes called a parable. It centers on two siblings, Berniece (Faushia Raquel Weeden) and Boy Willie (Brandon Williams) who lock horns over the sale of an heirloom piano. This piano is not just any piano. It has been carved with the faces of their ancestors, making it a piece of their history. Berniece longs to hang onto those memories of the past while Boy Willie wants to sell it for money to buy land. It’s a constant tussle. Do they cling to the past or use the piano to move forward?

Vincent Orduna directs a solid cast including two swing actors that took the stage last night. I was super impressed by Brendan Brown as he filled in for the part of Doaker. Although he was still on book, he made it look inconspicuous. It is a meaty role and he did it well with quirky movements that made it fun to watch.

Female swing Michelle Bester filled in for the role of Grace without a hitch. I greatly admire swings for their flexibility. They must have the most difficult role of any actor in the cast.

Orduna had a challenge on his hands since the preponderance of the nearly three hour play is conversation or monologues. He drew out emotion and sincerity in his actors. It is difficult to focus on so many words and I cannot imagine memorizing such a word heavy script. But they carry it off admirably.

Weeden is a strong woman. She is not about to back down to her brother’s insistent demands. There is no nonsense about her, whether dealing with him or with her daughter Maretha (adorable Brooklyn Terri Mosby-Montegut). Yet I expected more from her. Not because of her acting—she’s great. But because of the script. The majority of the play focuses on Boy Willie and give little time for Berniece. Her persona deserves more character development as she is an interesting woman.

Williams is a powerhouse. He commands the stage with his voice and his body. He is good at his craft and he shows it. His portrayal of Boy Willie feels spot on.

Mar Toussaint as Lymon is charming. He presented a kind of naiveté as Boy WIllie’s sidekick. He is the calm to Williams’ frenetic energy.

Eric J. Jordan, Sr. as Avery is clearly the easiest to understand. His enunciation is precise and I didn’t lose any of his words which I greatly appreciate since the entire story rests in the words. Dr. Anthony Montegut embodies Wining Boy with personality and humor.

Jim Othuse again built a pleasing set and with Lindsay Pape’s costumes created a harmonious blend of beige and blush. It is easy on the eye, supporting the story without demanding attention. I always love artistic sets and costumes and these two designers never disappoint.

My favorite part of the show? when the four men collaborate on a foot stomping song. It was so good!

THE PIANO LESSON is a solid choice if you are deciding among all the community theatre options in Omaha. It makes you think. It gives you pause. Running January 16 through February 8, tickets are available at the box office (402) 553-0800 or from ticketomaha.com.

Photo credit: Casey Wood

