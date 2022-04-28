Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of THE CHASE on ABC - Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Season three of ABC's "The Chase" kicks off with new Chaser and world's fastest quizzer, Brandon "The Lightning Bolt" Blackwell, as he faces off in a trivia battle against an attorney, a teacher and an office manager.

Each hour-long episode continues the fast-paced battle of intellect where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across varying topics. Sara Haines (ABC's "The View") returns as host.

Three new Chasers - VICTORIA Groce, Brandon Blackwell and Buzzy Cohen - join returning Chasers Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer as Sara Haines hosts the game. In the all-new season, three competitors must pit their wits and face off against a Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them FROM winning cash prizes.

Each of the three new chasers may present an affable exterior, but DON'T let their good natures fool you - VICTORIA Groce, "The Queen" of all things trivia, has been dubbed the smartest woman in the world based on her domination of online trivia tournaments and is sure to strike fear in the hearts of contestants; while Brandon "The Lightning Bolt" Blackwell is a speed-quiz champ and has beaten both Brad and James at the game. Lastly, Buzzy "The Stunner" Cohen is no exception, known for his flashy personal style and razor-sharp wit, like the others ... he doesn't like to lose.

Watch the new preview here: