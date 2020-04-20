Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of BLESS THIS MESS on ABC - Tuesday, May 5, 2020

"Tornado Season: Part Two" - When a tornado touches down in Bucksnort, everyone's concerns about their current situations are heightened. Mike and Beau are still at odds about their egg businesses and who will earn Dolores' restaurant contract; and a mix-up with pregnancy tests leads Rio, Kay and Jacob's girlfriend, Janine, to each think they might be pregnant, on the season finale of "Bless This Mess," TUESDAY, MAY 5 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

"Bless This Mess" stars Lake Bell as Rio, Dax Shepard as Mike, Ed Begley Jr. as Rudy, Pam Grier as Constance, JT Neal as Jacob, David Koechner as Beau, Lennon Parham as Kay and Langston Kerman as Brandon.

Celia Watson guest stars as Dolores.

"Tornado Season: Part Two" was written by Barbie Adler and directed by Molly McGlynn.





