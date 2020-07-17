Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of UNITED WE FALL on ABC - Tuesday, July 21, 2020
"Pilot" - Bill and Jo juggle a typical day that starts with a parent-teacher conference and ends with a trip to the ER. After defending their parenting style, or lack thereof, to teachers, doctors and social workers, they find comfort in the fact that their kids are healthy and happy and that they're all in this together on "United We Fall," TUESDAY, JULY 21 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/15/20)
"United We Fall" stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.
Guest stars include Caroline Clay as Mrs. Shaw Hillary, Anne Matthews as Jane and Costa Ryun Yu as Cop.
Julius "Goldy" Sharpe ("Making History") wrote and executive produced the pilot. Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are also executive producers. Mark Cendrowski directed the pilot, which was produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
