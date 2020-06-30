Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Saturday, July 18, 2020

"Influence" - After Dr. Shaun Murphy treats a patient who is a social influencer, he deals with unwanted attention. Meanwhile, the team treats a woman who is in abdominal distress after an at- home fecal transplant; and Dr. Carly Lever's efforts to separate Shaun from Lea are challenged on "The Good Doctor," SATURDAY, JULY 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/10/20)

The series stars Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Browne, Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo and Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever.

Guest starring is Chelsea Alden as Kayley, Cristina Rosato as Ann and Mila Leanne Jones as Marla.

"Influence" was written by Peter Noah and David Shore, and directed by Barbara Brown.

