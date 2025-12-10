 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: COME FROM AWAY Returns To Seattle Rep In A New Staging By Brandon Ivie

Production marks ten years since the musical’s world premiere at Seattle Rep.

By: Dec. 10, 2025



Come From Away will play at Seattle Rep through December 28, 2025, marking the tenth anniversary of the musical’s world premiere at the theater. Check out newly released video highlights from the show.

The new production will be directed by Brandon Ivie, whose connection to the work dates back to its earliest development and whose Seattle roots bring additional resonance to the staging.

The musical tells the story of a small Newfoundland town that suddenly becomes host to thousands of diverted air travelers on September 11, 2001.

In a moment of fear and uncertainty, the community’s resourcefulness and compassion transform an unprecedented crisis into an unexpected gathering of connection and kindness. Ivie’s staging will revisit the musical’s themes of shared humanity while bringing a fresh creative perspective to the beloved hit.



Regional Awards
Seattle Awards - Live Stats
Best Musical - Top 3
1. JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT (Spokane Valley Summer Theatre)
7.9% of votes
2. REEFER MADNESS (The Spartan Theatre)
7.8% of votes
3. THE COLOR PURPLE (Village Theatre)
6.4% of votes

Don't Miss a Seattle News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos