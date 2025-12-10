Video: COME FROM AWAY Returns To Seattle Rep In A New Staging By Brandon Ivie

Production marks ten years since the musical’s world premiere at Seattle Rep.
Come From Away will play at Seattle Rep through December 28, 2025, marking the tenth anniversary of the musical’s world premiere at the theater. Check out newly released video highlights from the show.
The new production will be directed by Brandon Ivie, whose connection to the work dates back to its earliest development and whose Seattle roots bring additional resonance to the staging.
The musical tells the story of a small Newfoundland town that suddenly becomes host to thousands of diverted air travelers on September 11, 2001.
In a moment of fear and uncertainty, the community’s resourcefulness and compassion transform an unprecedented crisis into an unexpected gathering of connection and kindness. Ivie’s staging will revisit the musical’s themes of shared humanity while bringing a fresh creative perspective to the beloved hit.
