Review: BALTIC, Cumbernauld Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

For the last couple of years, the Christmas offering has been more festive play than panto but this year they’re going full panto- oh yes they are! Baltic is a Scottish version of the story of The Snow Queen from Ginger and Jester Productions and written by Jerry Taylor.

Chilblain (Abbie Watson) puts a curse on young Kai and kidnaps him to take him back to her castle. His twin sister Elspeth never stops looking for him but has no luck for years. Elspeth (Lauren O’Hare) spends her days with her mammy Dame Agnes Avalunch (Alex Robertson) and her bestest pal Sammy Slush (Jerry Taylor).

Baltic has all the classic panto elements. There’s a bit of confusion with call and response as we never really learn a uniform way to greet Sammy Slush but there’s boos, cheers and ‘its behind you’s. There’s a brilliant cooking scene with a lively sausage that feels traditional but fresh.

Story wise, Baltic feels pretty safe. The story of the redemption of the snow queen is sweet but a little predictable. Baltic is also packed with the latest chart toppers and classic pop songs which are fun, and O’Hare’s vocals are great. There’s also a brilliant dance sequence to “Abracadabra” which proved very popular. The script is packed with quick fire gags which go down really well.

It was a particularly quiet evening audience numbers-wise but not volume-wise. The cast worked hard to drum up some engagement and audience members of all ages got into it. They even made the most of the situation and instead of a sweetie toss took the time to make sure the wee ones were handed sweets.

It might not be the most polished show in town but it has bags of potential and Taylor clearly has a lot of love for the art of pantomime. Cumbernauld Theatre is currently at risk due to not receiving funding from Creative Scotland. This production of Baltic serves as a reminder that we need big-hearted and creative shows outside of the city centre because they’re vital to the local community.

Photo credit: Sartorial Pictures

Reader Reviews

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...