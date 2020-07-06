Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Bad Dads and Grads" - Dan starts to bond with his younger half-brother (guest star Noel Fisher), but he can't get over the fact that their father paid for Ed Jr.'s college education, something he refused to do for Dan. Jackie hits it off with a fun married couple (guest stars and real-life husband and wife Clark Gregg and Jennifer Grey), so much so that they "invite" her into their relationship. Harris and Mark do not react well to the news that Darlene is trying to have a baby with Ben on "The Conners," WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/25/20)The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.Guest starring is Jay R. Ferguson as Ben, Clark Gregg as Ron, Jennifer Grey as Janelle, Noel Fisher as Ed Jr. and Artoun Nazareth as Pierre.The teleplay for "Bad Dads and Grads" was written by Sid Youngers and directed by Jody Margolin Hahn."The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.