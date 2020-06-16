Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CONNERS on ABC - Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Mud Turtles, A Good Steak and One Man in a Tub" - Becky thinks that Jackie's new friend Dawn (guest star Cheryl Hines), a restaurant supplier, is only cozying up to her to sell them things they can't afford for the Lunch Box. Darlene is thrilled when Harris gets into Central Illinois State, but Harris might have found a better offer on her own. When Dan finds himself in an embarrassing situation nursing an injury, Louise (Katey Sagal) tries to help him out on "The Conners," TUESDAY, JUNE 30 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/28/20)The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.Guest starring is Katey Sagal as Louise, Cheryl Hines as Dawn, Stephen Monroe Taylor as Dwight, Eliza Bennett as Odessa, Sarah Baker as Helen and Amos Blackmon as Parker.The teleplay for "Mud Turtles, A Good Steak and One Man in a Tub" was written by Dave Caplan and directed by Gail Mancuso."The Conners" is executive produced by Tom Werner, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan and Bruce Rasmussen are also writers. The series is from Sara + Tom.