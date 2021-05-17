Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE CHASE on ABC - Saturday, June 5, 2021

The series is hosted by “The View”’s Sara Haines.

May. 17, 2021  
In the hot seat sits another one of "JEOPARDY!"'s greatest players of all time who will take on three contestants trying to win cash prizes in the  heart-racing quiz show, "The Chase."

Hosted by "The View"'s Sara Haines, the series stars "JEOPARDY!'s The Greatest of All Time,"'s James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter as the Chasers (TV-PG, D) (OAD: 1/21/21)

"The Chase" is a heart-racing quiz show where three competitors must pit their wits and face off against the Chaser, a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes.

Each hour-long episode is a fast-paced battle of brainpower, where contestants are challenged to think faster than they ever thought possible to answer up to 166 questions across all topics.


