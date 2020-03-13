Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, March 28, 2020
@ABCSharkTank
"1115" - An entrepreneur from Redondo Beach, California, introduces the Sharks to his healthy coconut beverage. A husband and wife duo from Eagle, Indiana, present their unique twist to a typical household item, while entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, hope the Sharks will invest in their food allergy prevention system for babies. Finally, an entrepreneur from Erie, Colorado, pitches his healthy snack product line using an ancient grain on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, MARCH 28 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/19/20)
In a "Shark Tank" update, Benjamin Stern from Melbourne, Florida, updates his investor Mark Cuban on Nohbo, a biodegradable, single-use personal care product that is eco-friendly and completely waste free.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and recurring Shark Rohan Oza.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, March 14, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, March 14, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of AFV on ABC - Sunday, March 22, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of MAN WITH A PLAN on CBS - Thursday, April 2, 2020
In a "Shark Tank" update, Benjamin Stern from Melbourne, Florida, updates his investor Mark Cuban on Nohbo, a biodegradable, single-use personal care product that is eco-friendly and completely waste free.
The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and recurring Shark Rohan Oza.