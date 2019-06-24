Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Saturday, July 13, 2019

"1018" - First into the Tank is an entrepreneur from North Bergen, New Jersey, who introduces a traditional hand-held food snack from his Argentinian culture. Entrepreneurs from Nashville, Tennessee, pitch their smart security product to help keep intruders out of the home. A trio of entrepreneurs from Clemson, South Carolina, present their convenient beverage carrier product designed to help keep items cold. Last into the Tank are a husband and wife from Potomac, Maryland, who introduce their online tool which helps offer a wide variety of family activities at an incredible discount on "Shark Tank," SATURDAY, JULY 13 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/7/19)

In a "Shark Tank" update, Curtis McGill and Scott Houdashell, from Amarillo, Texas, update their investor, Lori Greiner, on Eggmazing Egg Decorator, a fun solution to decorating eggs without all the mess.





The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John.