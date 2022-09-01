Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, September 9, 2022

8:00-9:01 p.m. – SHARK TANK: “1303” (1303) (Rebroadcast)

Sep. 01, 2022  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SHARK TANK on ABC - Friday, September 9, 2022 Nirav Tolia, founder of the successful neighborhood networking service, Nextdoor, brings his desire to inspire and mentor the country's sharpest entrepreneurs. First into the tank are entrepreneurs FROM Brooklyn, New York, and Charlotte, North Carolina, whose experience as triathletes led to the creation of their custom reinvention for a solution to a problem for swimmers.

A trio of entrepreneurs FROM New Orleans, Louisiana, introduce their dating tool which helps cat lovers find their purrfect match. Entrepreneurs FROM New York City pitch their clean product designed to encourage children to wash their hands; while an entrepreneur FROM Houston, Texas, hopes her beauty line inspired by her African heritage makes the cut.

"Shark Tank," the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy®Award-winning entrepreneurial-themed reality show that has reinvigorated entrepreneurship in America, returns to ABC this fall for its eleventh season.The business-themed show thathas become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger, recently amassed an amazing $100 million in deals offered in the Tank.

Watch a clip FROM a recent episode here:



