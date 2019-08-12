Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, August 28, 2019
"Darth Mellor" - Lainey encourages Glascott to trust his niece and let her get her driver's license, only to find Felicia isn't trustworthy. CB and the student "Star Wars" club bring Mellor along to the premiere of "The Phantom Menace," but Mellor's thoughts on the movie cause the club to dissolve on "Schooled," airing WEDNESDAY, AUG. 28 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/20/19)
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Alphonso McAuley as Coop, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Dallas Edwards as Aaron, Sofie Landsman as Jessica Haaz, Jake Brennan as Gabe, Israel Johnson as Ed, Rachel Crow as Felicia Somers and Greg Proops as Mr. Granger.
"Darth Mellor" was written by Adam F. Goldberg, Chris Bishop and Andy Secunda, and directed by Lea Thompson.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Marc Firek are executive producers. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
