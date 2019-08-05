Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of SCHOOLED on ABC - Wednesday, August 21, 2019
"Be Like Mike" - It's 1990-something, and since Lainey still hasn't achieved rock 'n' roll greatness, she returns to William Penn Academy as the new music teacher. Lainey has a hard time adjusting to being an authority figure, but she realizes she might not be so bad at it when she discovers a kindred spirit in Principal Glascott's niece, Felicia. Meanwhile, Coach Mellor struggles with Michael Jordan's influence on modern-day basketball on "Schooled," airing WEDNESDAY, AUG. 21 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/09/19)
"Schooled" stars Tim Meadows as Principal Glascott, Bryan Callen as Coach Mellor, AJ Michalka as Lainey Lewis and Brett Dier as CB.
Guest starring is Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Patton Oswalt as Adult Adam (v.o.), David Koechner as Bill Lewis, Stephen Tobolowsky as Earl Ball, Rachel Crow as Felicia, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Zachary Haven as Aaron Finkle, Roni Akurati as Sanjeev, Philip Jeanmarie as Producer, Hunter Doohan as Matty, Kyson Facer as Duffy, Connor Rosen as Howie Levy, Johnny Lee Paddio Jr. as Baby Back Ribs Singer, Erik Brooks as Baby Back Ribs Singer and Thomas Hobson as Baby Back Ribs Singer.
"Be Like Mike" was written by Marc Firek and directed by David Katzenberg.
Created by Adam F. Goldberg and Marc Firek, the series is from Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios. Adam F. Goldberg, Doug Robinson and Marc Firek are executive producers.
