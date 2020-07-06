Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MATCH GAME on ABC - Sunday, July 26, 2020

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"Chris Parnell, Kym Whitley, Rob Riggle, Caitlyn Jenner, Jay Pharoah, Sarah Chalke" - It might be hot outside, but we've got the drinks, the laughs and the BLANK! Golden Globe® and Emmy® Award-winning actor Alec Baldwin hosts a bawdy episode of "Match Game," airing SUNDAY, JULY 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. Produced by Fremantle, "Match Game" features four contestants each week vying for the chance to win $25,000 as they attempt to match the answers of six celebrities in a game of fill-in-the-blank. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 7/24/19)Celebrity panelists for this episode include the following:Chris Parnell ("Archer," "Rick and Morty")Kym Whitley (actress, comedienne and producer; author, "The Delusion of Cinderella")Rob Riggle ("Holey Moley," "The Hangover," "12 Strong," "Midnight Sun")Caitlyn Jenner (bestselling author and reality TV star)Jay Pharoah ("Saturday Night Live," "White Famous," "Sing," "Unsane")Sarah Chalke ("Friends from College," "Rick and Morty," "Scrubs," "Speechless")Joining the celebrity panelists are contestants Kris Thomas (hometown: Floral Park, New York), Lisa Saunders (hometown: Randallstown, Maryland), Courtney McCotter (hometown: Brooklyn, New York) and Andy Morataya (hometown: Woodbridge, Virginia).Executive producers include Alec Baldwin, Fremantle's Jennifer Mullin, Scott St. John and Mallory Schwartz.