Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 22, 2020
The Top 14 home cooks fight for immunity in another team challenge. Split into two teams, the captains scramble to lead their respective teams to success by preparing 45 meals in only 90 minutes for a very special event: a wedding to be held in the MASTERCHEF kitchen. Even more daunting, the wedding's groom is MASTERCHEF Season Nine champion Gerron Hurt. See which team will wow the bride, groom and guests with their creations and which team will face elimination in the "Gerron's Wedding" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, July 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1010) (TV-14 L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
